Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5,788.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.