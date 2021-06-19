TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Tops $120,610.18 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 131.7% higher against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $120,610.18 and approximately $791.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00438282 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

