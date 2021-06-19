Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grubhub were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,176,000 after buying an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

GRUB opened at $17.58 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

