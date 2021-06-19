Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $580,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.38 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

