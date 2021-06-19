Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $667,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $72.40 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.