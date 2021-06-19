Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,014 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

