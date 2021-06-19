Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,023 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

