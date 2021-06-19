Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,329,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

SKX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

