Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 in the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

