Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,055 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIRC opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

