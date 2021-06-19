Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 14,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,994,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

