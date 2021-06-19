Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,865,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

