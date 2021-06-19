Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

