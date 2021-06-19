TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.