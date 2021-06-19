TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.
NYSE TAL opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
