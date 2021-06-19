TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00059094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.83 or 0.00735700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00083571 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

