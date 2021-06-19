Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -149.42, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

