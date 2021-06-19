Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 5.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $265.86. 1,376,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.40 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

