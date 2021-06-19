Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

