Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.53 ($127.69).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €108.76. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.