Swiss National Bank Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Anterix worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $10,064,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 38.5% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Anterix stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $60.01.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

