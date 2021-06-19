Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125,847 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.