Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Ranpak worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PACK opened at $21.86 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

