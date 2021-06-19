Swiss National Bank Acquires 300 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $410,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTI opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

