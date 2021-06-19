Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

