SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells $2,235,205.56 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $530.96 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.61. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.