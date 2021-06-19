Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 11,397 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,058 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $21,318.70.

On Monday, May 3rd, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00.

Shares of BE opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

