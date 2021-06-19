SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $43,536.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.