Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $152,277.42 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,635,709.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $8,581,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

