Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 3,685 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $190,256.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,947 shares in the company, valued at $73,363,493.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $210,859.08.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,528.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

