SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
In other news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.
