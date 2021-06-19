SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in May

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 171,121 shares of company stock worth $505,774 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

