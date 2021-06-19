Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,240,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,329. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.