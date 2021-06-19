Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMLP. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SMLP stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

