Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

