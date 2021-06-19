Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.46. 108,953,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,188,586. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

