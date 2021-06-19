Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,074 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,583% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

