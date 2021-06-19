Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$18.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.