Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $65.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78. Oracle has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

