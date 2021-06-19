State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in State Street were worth $64,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

