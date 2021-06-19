State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,695 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VYNE opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.76. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

