Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 8.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.38. 49,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,554,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several research firms have commented on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

