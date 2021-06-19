Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.51. 200,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

