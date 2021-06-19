Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $314,656.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $314,656.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.53 or 0.00864669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,876.35 or 0.99897823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

