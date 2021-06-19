Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$4.30

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

