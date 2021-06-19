Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$4.30

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
