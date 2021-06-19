Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SLL stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$673.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Standard Lithium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

