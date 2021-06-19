Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

