Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

