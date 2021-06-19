Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.33 ($78.04).

Shares of STM stock opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 47.15. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

