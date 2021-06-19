ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 231 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,521,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.