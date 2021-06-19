ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 632,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

