ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

