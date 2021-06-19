SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

NYSE SPXC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16. SPX has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

